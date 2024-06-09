Thematics Asset Management Sells 9,871 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Thematics Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,871 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 2.7% of Thematics Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $62,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,648,259,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 69,354.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,486,000 after purchasing an additional 820,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after buying an additional 595,697 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,073.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,020,000 after buying an additional 371,648 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 466,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,498,000 after buying an additional 195,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $698.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.26 billion, a PE ratio of 74.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $732.59 and a 200-day moving average of $735.55. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $526.11 and a one year high of $815.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.48.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

