Thematics Asset Management Reduces Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Thematics Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management owned approximately 0.07% of Xylem worth $19,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 6.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $5,435,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 35.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 13.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE XYL traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.32. 873,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,359. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.33. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $146.08.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

