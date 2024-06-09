Thematics Asset Management Purchases 6,000 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Thematics Asset Management lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 380,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $11,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,511,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $569,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 537,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 122,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,622.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,244,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,985 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $39,380.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,947,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,316,229.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 10,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $336,994.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,540.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $39,380.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,947,709 shares in the company, valued at $803,316,229.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 603,840 shares of company stock valued at $19,386,823 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

ZWS stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.26. The company had a trading volume of 530,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,817. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.94.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.43 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

