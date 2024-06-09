Thematics Asset Management Makes New $17.84 Million Investment in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,842,000. Thematics Asset Management owned 0.29% of Shift4 Payments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $59,520,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 201,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,950,000 after purchasing an additional 55,976 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 85,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,764,104.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,101,863.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,890,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 85,916 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.09 per share, with a total value of $5,764,104.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,101,863.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 4.0 %

FOUR stock opened at $72.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.38. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.55 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 25.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

