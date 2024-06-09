Thematics Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Thematics Asset Management trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.3% of Thematics Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $29,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 239.4% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $415,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.0% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,039,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,512,580. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $581.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,904. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $575.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $555.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $603.82. The firm has a market cap of $221.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

