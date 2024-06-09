Thematics Asset Management Has $35.03 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Thematics Asset Management increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,083 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of Thematics Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meritage Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.46. The company had a trading volume of 19,661,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,239,756. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.35 and a fifty-two week high of $178.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Truist Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,758 shares of company stock valued at $25,580,826 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

