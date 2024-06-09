Thematics Asset Management Has $22.83 Million Stock Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Thematics Asset Management decreased its position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management owned about 0.26% of Core & Main worth $22,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Core & Main by 14.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,490,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,865,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,097 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,707,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,685 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Core & Main by 22.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,493,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,925,000 after acquiring an additional 461,393 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Core & Main by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,403,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,142,000 after acquiring an additional 66,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Core & Main
In related news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $868,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $247,912.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Core & Main news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $2,895,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,933 shares in the company, valued at $748,950.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $868,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,912.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,000 shares of company stock worth $13,191,217 in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Core & Main Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of CNM opened at $47.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.14.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 20.01%. Core & Main’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.
About Core & Main
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.
