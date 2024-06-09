Thematics Asset Management Boosts Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Thematics Asset Management grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $15,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,445,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,521,000 after purchasing an additional 169,517 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 428.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 18,204 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,086,000 after acquiring an additional 15,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,878,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,005,000 after acquiring an additional 65,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $161.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.58. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.32 and a 12 month high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $538,231.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,070 shares in the company, valued at $17,959,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $538,231.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,959,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,004 shares of company stock valued at $30,547,285 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.