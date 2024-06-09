Thematics Asset Management Acquires 3,000 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Thematics Asset Management raised its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CyberArk Software comprises approximately 1.1% of Thematics Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Thematics Asset Management owned approximately 0.29% of CyberArk Software worth $26,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.97. 384,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,277. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $142.92 and a twelve month high of $283.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.32.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.67. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

