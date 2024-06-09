The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Lifted by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924,510 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,516 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of TJX Companies worth $86,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,482 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $56,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,197,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 148,954 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 77,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,003 shares of company stock worth $7,040,541 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.37.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,043,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,153,484. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.44 and a 12 month high of $108.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

