The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KR. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth $379,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth $1,594,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.3% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 53,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 160,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,145,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,409,490. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.27. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KR. StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KR

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $1,693,450.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,582.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.