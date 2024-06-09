The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Lifted by Socorro Asset Management LP

Socorro Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.6% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD traded down $4.07 on Friday, hitting $327.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,583,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,773. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $339.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $324.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

