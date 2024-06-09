The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $954,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 93,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Argus upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.57.

Shares of GS stock traded down $3.19 on Friday, hitting $454.91. 1,736,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $146.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $471.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $435.52 and its 200 day moving average is $399.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

