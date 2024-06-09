The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stake Lifted by Ossiam

Ossiam boosted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,925 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.87.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $338.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,208,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,601. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $253.95 and a one year high of $365.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $346.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,954 shares of company stock worth $23,916,855. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

