The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,833 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total transaction of $4,779,608.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at $118,244,330.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,954 shares of company stock worth $23,916,855 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Price Performance

The Cigna Group stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $338.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,208,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,601. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.72. The company has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.