The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) is Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Vulcan Value Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,435,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,377,948 shares during the quarter. The Carlyle Group makes up approximately 5.0% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned approximately 2.34% of The Carlyle Group worth $343,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CG. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $48.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.37.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.21%.

Several research firms have commented on CG. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

