The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Melius reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.33.

NYSE:BA traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.24. 3,374,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,877,391. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.88. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

