Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Barclays

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TEVA. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.88.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of -41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at $299,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $254,766.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 705.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 579,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 507,568 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 544,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 131,043 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 42.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 344,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 102,261 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,919,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,920,000 after buying an additional 1,860,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

