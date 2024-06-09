Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.90.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

TSLA stock opened at $177.48 on Friday. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $566.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,560 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,248. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 466.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 13,012 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 8.7% during the first quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Tactive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

