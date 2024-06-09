TerraClassicUSD Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.29 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $147.74 million and approximately $6.29 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00046770 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00009483 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00015687 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011367 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00005955 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000920 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,960,008,086 coins and its circulating supply is 6,815,354,147 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

