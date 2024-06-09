TerraClassicUSD 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.35 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 9th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $150.65 million and approximately $7.35 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00047086 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00009472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00015809 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011336 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000925 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,959,999,802 coins and its circulating supply is 6,815,344,147 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

