Terra (LUNA) Price Hits $0.57 on Top Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 9th. During the last seven days, Terra has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $434.32 million and $19.09 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000664 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000687 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 762,665,084 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

