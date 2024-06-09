Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Purchased by Tabor Asset Management LP

Tabor Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 212,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,451 shares during the period. Tempur Sealy International makes up approximately 5.1% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $10,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 26,342.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,606. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average is $50.60. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.12 and a 1-year high of $57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 168.59%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

