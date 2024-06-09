Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Telecom Argentina Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE TEO opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.76. Telecom Argentina has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $820.02 million for the quarter. Telecom Argentina had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Telecom Argentina by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 28,964 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the fourth quarter worth $2,212,000. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter worth $2,657,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Telecom Argentina by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 457,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 140,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in Telecom Argentina by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,444,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after buying an additional 410,415 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.