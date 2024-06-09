Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
NYSE TEO opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.76. Telecom Argentina has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.25 and a beta of 1.00.
Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $820.02 million for the quarter. Telecom Argentina had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.
