Teilinger Capital Ltd. Sells 78,000 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Teilinger Capital Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,831,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,819,000 after purchasing an additional 465,676 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,107,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,200,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,559,000 after purchasing an additional 319,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 114,025.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 228,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 228,051 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.31. The stock had a trading volume of 608,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,991. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $66.13.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

