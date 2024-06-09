Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $67.80

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$67.80 and traded as low as C$67.25. Teck Resources shares last traded at C$67.68, with a volume of 1,080,049 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on TECK.B shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight Capital upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$67.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

