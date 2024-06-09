TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $3,313,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $803,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 557,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,265,000 after purchasing an additional 34,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.17. 1,548,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,565. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.29. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $152.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.89.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

