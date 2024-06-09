TD Securities Trims Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Target Price to C$94.00

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$106.00 to C$94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cogeco Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE CGO opened at C$49.62 on Wednesday. Cogeco has a 1-year low of C$44.62 and a 1-year high of C$62.49. The company has a market cap of C$398.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.23.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$2.33 EPS for the quarter. Cogeco had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of C$751.91 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cogeco will post 12.0907029 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Dividend Announcement

About Cogeco

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a $0.854 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Cogeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.62%.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.

