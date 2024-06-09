TD Cowen Increases NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Price Target to $9.00

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXT opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.53. NextDecade has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $8.74.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.64). On average, analysts predict that NextDecade will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceeto Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NextDecade by 60.8% during the first quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of NextDecade by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NextDecade in the first quarter valued at about $1,726,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in NextDecade by 164.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

