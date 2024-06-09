TD Cowen Increases NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Price Target to $9.00

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NEXT opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.53. NextDecade has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $8.74.
NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.64). On average, analysts predict that NextDecade will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
