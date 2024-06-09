TD Cowen Cuts ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target to $3.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.96.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $762.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.74. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92.

In other ChargePoint news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $35,595.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 421,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ChargePoint news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $47,453.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,412,193.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $35,595.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 421,500 shares in the company, valued at $788,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,846 shares of company stock worth $102,562. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 752.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 389,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 343,898 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in ChargePoint by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 333,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 123,597 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ChargePoint by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 50,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in ChargePoint by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

