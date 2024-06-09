Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TARO opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.66. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $32.67 and a 1-year high of $45.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 19,588 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,995,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

