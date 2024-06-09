Tabor Asset Management LP Has $4.48 Million Stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Tabor Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,035 shares during the period. TKO Group makes up about 2.1% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TKO. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TKO Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.46.

In other news, major shareholder Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 1,642,970 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $146,240,759.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,875,129 shares in the company, valued at $878,985,232.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.77. The stock had a trading volume of 503,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.90. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $111.07.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.63. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.28 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

