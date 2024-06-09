Tabor Asset Management LP Boosts Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Tabor Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 157.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,823 shares during the period. Dynatrace makes up approximately 2.7% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DT. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at $1,556,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,038,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,717,000 after purchasing an additional 375,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Dynatrace by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 694,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,447,000 after purchasing an additional 134,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,375,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,364. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 88.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $61.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.54.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

