Tabor Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 208,100 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 208,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,000. AT&T comprises approximately 1.6% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,118,288,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,189,954 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after buying an additional 32,558,342 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,472,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $18.10. 36,626,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,424,848. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00. The company has a market cap of $129.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

