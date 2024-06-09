Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) is Trigran Investments Inc.’s Largest Position

Trigran Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,109,541 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 249,188 shares during the period. Synaptics comprises approximately 12.2% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $126,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

Shares of SYNA opened at $92.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.87. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -33.99 and a beta of 1.48. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.38 and a 12-month high of $121.37.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.17 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

