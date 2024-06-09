SWAN Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

SWAN Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises 1.0% of SWAN Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. SWAN Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 214.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,273,000 after purchasing an additional 487,927 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,923.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,344,000 after buying an additional 372,386 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,649,000 after buying an additional 57,923 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,262,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,640,000 after acquiring an additional 35,520 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VPU traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.50. 136,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,661. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.59 and a 200 day moving average of $140.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $158.07.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.