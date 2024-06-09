Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $61.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SUN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup cut Sunoco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Sunoco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sunoco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Sunoco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SUN

Sunoco Price Performance

NYSE SUN opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day moving average of $57.43. Sunoco has a one year low of $43.00 and a one year high of $64.89.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Sunoco had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.876 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Austin Harkness bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.74 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,541.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sunoco news, EVP Austin Harkness purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,541.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian A. Hand purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,915.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $479,570 over the last ninety days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Sunoco in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.