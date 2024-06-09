Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,379,967,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,127,000 after purchasing an additional 144,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,452,493,000 after purchasing an additional 223,728 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,403,401,000 after purchasing an additional 29,209 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,260,562,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $349.33. 847,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,109. The firm has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $337.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.