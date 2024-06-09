Stratis (STRAX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $42,790.24

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 8th. During the last week, Stratis has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and $42,790.24 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0656 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,672.70 or 0.05305009 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00046637 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00009563 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00014389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00015770 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

