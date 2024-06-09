Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Purchased by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 366.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,339,367 shares during the quarter. Stratasys accounts for about 1.2% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Stratasys worth $60,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,706,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 426,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 177,350 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Stratasys by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,028,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,688,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the third quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Stratasys by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of Stratasys stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,850. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $630.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.32. Stratasys Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $156.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Stratasys Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

