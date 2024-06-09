STP Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.84 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 9th. One STP token can now be purchased for about $0.0485 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. STP has a market cap of $94.29 million and $3.84 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STP has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00010748 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,693.55 or 1.00037293 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00012428 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001076 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00096338 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About STP

STPT is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04771073 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $3,456,265.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

