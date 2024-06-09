StockNews.com Lowers Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VCEL. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Get Vericel alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VCEL

Vericel Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $44.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,433.57 and a beta of 1.74. Vericel has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $53.05.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.22%. Vericel’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vericel will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vericel

In other Vericel news, COO Michael Halpin sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $352,046.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,429.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vericel news, COO Michael Halpin sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $352,046.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,429.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $781,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,842.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,152 shares of company stock worth $2,083,143. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vericel

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vericel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,413,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,567,000 after buying an additional 39,349 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,326,000 after buying an additional 109,215 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Vericel by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,021,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,149,000 after buying an additional 100,797 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 855,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after buying an additional 318,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Vericel by 509.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 836,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,514,000 after buying an additional 699,147 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.