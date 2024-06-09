StockNews.com Lowers EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of EPR Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.25.

EPR stock opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.68. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.47%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth $517,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth $7,429,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 189.3% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 97.5% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 96,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 47,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 48.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

