StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Zovio (NYSE:ZVO)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Zovio Stock Performance
Zovio has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01.
About Zovio
