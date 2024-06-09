StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Macatawa Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Price Performance

Shares of MCBC opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.34. Macatawa Bank has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $14.59.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 30.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Macatawa Bank will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macatawa Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macatawa Bank

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCBC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 284.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 73,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 54,031 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About Macatawa Bank

(Get Free Report)

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.