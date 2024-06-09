StockNews.com Downgrades CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

CorVel Price Performance

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $234.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.78. CorVel has a fifty-two week low of $187.92 and a fifty-two week high of $281.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $554,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 266,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,843,768. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $554,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 266,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,843,768. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $276,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,119.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorVel

About CorVel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 36.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 17.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Articles

