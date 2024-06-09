StockNews.com Downgrades CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.
CorVel Price Performance
Shares of CorVel stock opened at $234.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.78. CorVel has a fifty-two week low of $187.92 and a fifty-two week high of $281.41.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $554,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 266,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $73,843,768. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brandon O'brien sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $276,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,305 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,023,119.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 48.71% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorVel
About CorVel
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.
