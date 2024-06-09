Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target to $9.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CXM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Sprinklr from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.90.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

NYSE CXM opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $194.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.50 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.26%. On average, analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $610,995.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 491,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,110.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $610,995.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 491,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,110.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $152,998.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,928.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 495,273 shares of company stock worth $6,083,127. Corporate insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

