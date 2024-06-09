StepStone Group LP Makes New $133,000 Investment in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Couchbase comprises approximately 0.0% of StepStone Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter valued at about $869,000. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,504,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 19,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 18,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $399,127.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,859,453.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 18,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $399,127.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,859,453.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 11,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $310,254.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 441,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,826,552.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,200. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BASE has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Couchbase from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.36.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Couchbase stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.97. 705,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,609. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average is $24.64. The firm has a market cap of $902.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.68. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

Couchbase Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

