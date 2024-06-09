Steem (STEEM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.00 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $110.16 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,201.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.22 or 0.00675156 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.60 or 0.00115023 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008378 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00038693 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.97 or 0.00251395 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00052964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00081477 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 463,666,685 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.