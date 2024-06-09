Steem (STEEM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $113.62 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 9th. During the last week, Steem has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $113.62 million and $5.04 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,358.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.35 or 0.00681022 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.27 or 0.00115725 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008383 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00038845 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.42 or 0.00242831 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00054347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00081657 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 463,705,356 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.